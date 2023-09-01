Renowned Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur shared a script of Masoom 2, which was produced by the Chat GPT.

Shekhar took to Instagram and shared how he tested the usage of ChatGPT while giving a prompt for the film’s sequel script.

Although the filmmaker was quite unhappy with the storyline, he was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it. He shared a still from the film and wrote, “There’s so much talk about AI ( Artificial Intelligence), and how it’s going even take over creative writing, that I decided to test it. I asked ChatGPT to come up with a story for Masoom 2 – the next generation .. my next film and was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it .. in AI’s version Rahul ( played by Jugal Hansraj) always carried the angst of why he was rejected by his father initially .. but then grows up and gets married .. but not till he has kids of his own, does he realise the pressures his father had when they first found each other .. and finally forgives his father.”

“Thankfully my story is far better than AI’s .. yet remember that CHATGPT does not see Video .. but within 30 secs had read everything that was ever written about Masoom .. and conjured up a credible moral dilemma for little Rahul and delivered a cohesive plot line .. in 30secs,” he wrote.

Film, ‘Masoom’, stands out in the annals of Indian cinema due to its brilliant execution. The film, released in 1983, showcases Kapur’s prowess as a director. The narrative, performances, and technical aspects of the film were all handled with finesse, making it a memorable watch for audiences.