JAMMU, Jan 10: Heavy morning fog enveloped Jammu and Srinagar cities on Tuesday affecting normal life, including air, surface and even pedestrian movement in the twin cities.

A meteorological department official said that fog significantly reduced visibility in Srinagar, Qazigund and Jammu. However he said that the visibility will be improved as the day progresses.

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to receive rain and snow in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Tuesday.

“Mainly cloudy sky with light rain/snow is likely during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 1.8, Pahalgam minus 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 9.4 and Leh minus 7.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.6, Katra 7.6, Batote 4.2, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.