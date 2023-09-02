A dead body of a man reportedly belonging to the Sikh community has been found in Tral, reports say.

The deceased was found in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday night, Legal proceeding has been initiated and enquiry has been started by police.

Awantipora police in a statement said, On the evening of 1st September, PS Tral received information that a dead body of a person was lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral. A Police team rushed to the spot and found the Information true.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Singh S/O Aya Singh aged about 75 years R/O Kangloora Tral.

Initial examination revealed no external injuries on the dead body, they said.

They said detailed FSL inspection, scrutiny, and crime scene photography have been done. Postmortem is being conducted through the Board of Doctors.

The legal proceeding has been initiated and inquiry has been started, the statement added.