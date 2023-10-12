SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 12: To review the progress in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY)-Urban in the District, a meeting of the Officers of line Departments was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Thursday at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, the meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner SMC, DGM, Housing Board, Chief Planning Officer, Tehsildar Recovery, all City Tehsildars and other Officers of Housing Board and other concerned Departments.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Tehsil wise appraisal about the implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme in the District. With regard to the target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction(BLC) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme under PMAY-U, the DC was apprised that as of today, as many as 1432 Housing Units have been completed so far in the District.

The DC was also informed that more than 1630 houses are under different phases of construction including 364 at Plinth level, 365 at lentil level while 729 houses are being Roof topped.

The DC was also apprised that an amount of Rs 32 crores has been disbursed by State Nodal Agency(SNA) till date in the accounts of genuine beneficiaries after following due procedure and multilevel verification

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned Officers to ensure that the scheme guidelines are followed in letter and spirit so that all genuine eligible beneficiaries are covered under the PMAY-U scheme in the District. He impressed upon the field functionaries to follow the robust mechanism already put in place to ensure immediate verification and processing of cases at each stage of construction and consequent disbursement of payments to the verified beneficiaries under the scheme.

The DC enjoined upon the concerned Officers to check all parameters as per the scheme guidelines including title verification as per Revenue records while processing the cases under the scheme so that genuine beneficiaries of the District are benefitted. He also asked them to compile the details regarding nonstarters with certified documentation.

The DC asked all the concerned Officers after undertaking proper demand survey in the District and it should be ensured that not a single genuine beneficiary is left out of the coverage under the scheme. He also stressed on maintaining utmost transparency and accountability in addition to timely disposal of cases.