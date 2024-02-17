CRS Conducts Inspection of Banihal-Sangaldan Rail Link Ahead of PM’s Visit

SRINAGAR: The safety inspection of the Banihal-Sangaldan rail link, a crucial section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, has been completed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on February 20.

An official said that the Commissioner of Railways Safety, D C Deshwal, conducted the inspection, ensuring the track, tunnels, and systems are in place. This railway section, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, is vital for transportation, he said.

The successful speed trial of an electric train between Sangaldan and Khari stations marks a milestone, the official said, adding that the completion of this project, initiated in 1997, is expected by March-April this year, with significant stretches already commissioned since 2009.