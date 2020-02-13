Cross-Loc trader arrested in Davinder Singh’s case

Srinagar, Feb 13: Police have arrested a cross-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani in a tainted DSP Davinder Singh Case, sources said on Thursday.

So far, six people have been arrested in this case. Sources said Wani’s role is being investigated over money transfers to Hizb commander Naveed Babu.

Sources said he acted as a conduit of money trail from pakistan to militants groups including Hizbul Mujahideen.

Wani was the President of LoC traders association. His house was searched in July 2019 in a case related to cross-LoC trade.

According to sources, Wani was summoned to Delhi from Pulwama and arrested there.

On January 11, police arrested Davinder Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.

After initial investigations by the J&K police the case was handed to the NIA.

Police sources said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir. (IANS)