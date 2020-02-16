State
‘Cross border funding evidence in DySP case’
Srinagar, Feb 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stumbled upon “evidence” of funding of militant groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out of Kashmir Valley, officials said on Sunday.
The officials said NIA investigators grilled commander of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen group Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed alias Naveed Babu, who was caught with Singh, about the funding of the organisation and the way they had been in touch with their handlers in Pakistan.
The agency has stumbled upon “evidence” of militant financing through cross-LoC trade during Naveed Babu’s questioning, they said.
The NIA had registered a case against unknown people in connection with the trade across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016 and carried out raids at trade facilitation centres in Salamabad in Kashmir’s Baramulla district and Chakan-da-bagh in Poonch district of Jammu.
During its probe in the past four years, the NIA had been unable to find the final beneficiary of the money received from traders, the officials said, adding that after Naveed’s questioning the agency had got a vital link.
The officials said that some more people were likely to be picked up for questioning in the case as the probe in the DySP’s case has brought the four-year-old case to focus.
Recently LoC trade organisation president Tanveer Ahmed Wani was arrested by the NIA and was being questioned.
The cross-LoC trade, started in 2008 as a confidence building measure between India and Pakistan, was stopped in April last year by the Centre citing “funnelling of illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency”.
“The action has been taken after reports that the cross-LoC trade routes are being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency, etc.,” the government had said then.
The officials said that they did not rule out the possibility of arrested police officer Singh having knowledge about the funding pattern through trade as he had been associated with Naveed Babu for long.
Singh was arrested last month along with Naveed, Hizbul Mujahideen militant Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate. He is at present in judicial custody. The officials said that if need be Singh and others could be summoned in connection with the LoC trade case as well
State
PANCHAYAT ELECTIONS:NC to participate only if ‘roadblocks’ removed
Jammu, Feb 16: The National Conference (NC) has decided to participate in the Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir next month but wants “roadblocks” placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely.
In a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar, NC central secretary Rattan Lal Gupta said the party is a strong votary of democratic process and wishes to participate in the eight-phase elections starting March 5 in over 11,000 seats. A copy of the letter has been marked to the Chief Election Commissioner.
The letter states that it is practically impossible for the party to participate in the election when its top leaders, including its president Farooq Abdullah, vice president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, are in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act.
Therefore, the process of selecting candidates and campaigning under the given circumstances is impossible, the letter said.
The elections to local bodies, the first democratic exercise after Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory last year, will be contested on party lines unlike the last polls in 2018 when it was contested on non-party lines.
The elections would be held for electing 1,011 sarpanch and 11,639 panch across Jammu and Kashmir, excluding some snow-bound areas, for which the schedule would be announced later.
Gupta said that his party firmly believed in democratic rights of the people and their mandate to elect representatives at different levels.
“However, for a genuine political exercise to happen, it is important that the mainstream political thought, which is a unifying force, is allowed to freely propagate and demonstrate its ideology,” he said in the letter and added that a political ecosystem needs to be ensured so that the democratic institutions become genuine and credible reflectors of the people’s aspirations.
Gupta asked the CEO to advice the party on how these roadblocks that have been placed in the way of its participation can be overcome. “If the aim is to create conditions to exclude all other parties except the BJP, then nothing more needs to be said but if the aim is to create a genuine culture of grassroots democracy, then the process adopted is a deeply flawed one,” he wrote.
State
Three Kashmiri students, arrested for ‘pro-Pak’ slogans in video, released
Bengaluru, Feb 16: Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges in Hubballi, were released after the execution of a bond under Section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), police said on Sunday.
The three students from Kashmir, who were studying at an engineering college in Hubballi, were arrested on Saturday on charges of sedition and attempt to disrupt communal harmony, after a video in which they allegedly raised “Pro-Pakistan” slogans went viral, leading to protests from Hindutva outfits.
The students were released after they executed a bond under Section 169 of the CrPc, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dilip said.
Section 169 of the CrPc is invoked when an investigating officer is of the view that sufficient evidence is not available to produce an accused before a court for remand.
Dilip said the police were handling the matter sensitively because the case itself was sensitive with national ramifications, which may lead to a media trial.
State
Outstanding dues jump to Rs 88000 cr: J&K discoms among major nonpayers
New Delhi, Feb 16: Power producers’ total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 88,177 crore in December 2019 over the same month previous year, reflecting stress in the sector.
Discoms in Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, the data showed. Overdues of independent power producers amount to 25.45 per cent of the total overdue of Rs 78,174 crore on discoms in December.
Distribution companies (discoms) owed a total of Rs 59,015 crore to power generation companies in December 2018, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).
The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between the generators and discoms. In December 2019, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 78,174 crore as against Rs 44,464 crore in the same month of the preceding year.
Power producers give 60 days to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases. In order to give relief to power generation companies (gencos), the Centre enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1, 2019. Under this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.
According to the latest data on the portal, outstanding dues in December has also increased over the preceding month. In November 2019, total outstanding dues on discoms stood at Rs 82,414 crore. The overdue amount in November has also increased over the preceding month. The total overdue amount was Rs 73,175 crore in November 2019.
Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 15,695.65 crore on discoms, followed by NLC India at Rs 5,010.69 crore, NHPC at Rs 3,165.09 crore, THDC India at Rs 2,136.30 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 822.09 crore. Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 3,201.68 crore to Adani Power, followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 2,212.66 crore and GMR at Rs 1,930.16 crore. The overdue of non-conventional energy producers like solar and wind, stood at Rs 6,739.47 crore in December.