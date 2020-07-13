COVID19: Police officer tests positive, massive sanitization drive started at PHQ Sgr

Srinagar: A massive sanitization process has been started at Police headquarters Srinagar after a police officer was tested positive on Monday, a top police officer said.

A top police officer said that the test samples taken of an officer came positive today following which a massive sanitization process has been started at the PHQ Srinagar in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

He said all the officials including the officers have been asked to come out from the headquarters so that the massive sanitization process will be started. “The sanitization process has been started at PHQ Srinagar,” he said—(KNO)