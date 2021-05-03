Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
COVID19: India reports 3.68 lakh new cases, 3,417 more deaths

India on Monday reported more than 3 lakh new coronavirus cases for a twelfth straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, while deaths from Covid rose by 3,417.

With 3,68,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, India’s total coronavirus infections now stand at 19.93 million, while its total fatalities are now at 218,959, according to health ministry data.

In view of the frightening rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, many state governments have either imposed fresh lockdowns or extended the ongoing lockdowns in their respective territories.


Meanwhile, several countries like Germany, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States continue to provide COVID-related supplies to India in order to better equip it to fight the deadly pandemic.

