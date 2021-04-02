COVID resurgence: Record 517 cases in J&K today; death toll crosses 2,000

Srinagar: J&K recorded a huge surge of 517 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily spike so far this year.

Of them, 421 were from Kashmir alone with Srinagar recording the highest 173 cases, Budgam 88, and Baramulla 86.

Five more people succumbed to the virus as the death toll crossed 2,000 in Jammu and Kashmir (1265 in Kashmir, 738 in Jammu division).

Meanwhile, the government Friday said that it will go for fast-track vaccination in four worst affected districts of J&K.

“J&K to focus on fast-track vaccination of eligible persons in Jammu Srinagar Budgam Baramulla. Strict implementation of test, trace, treat strategy, COVID appropriate behaviour along with vaccination,” read a tweet by Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K.