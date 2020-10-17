Covid curve flattening in J&K: Hospital rush declines by 400%, recovery rate touches 87%

Srinagar: Most of the Covid hospitals are lying vacant after Jammu and Kashmir revised the guidelines, and the recovery rate crossed 87 percent.

Health and medical education department data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that the burden on government Covid-19 hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir has declined by more than 400 percent for the last two months.

Data reveals that there are 3664 COVID designated hospital beds available in the Union Territory. Till October 14, only 861 beds were occupied with serious patients.

Figures suggest that of 861 patients, 133 are on ventilators and 59 are admitted to Intensive Care Units for advanced treatment.

In Kashmir, 2358 beds are available for Covid-19 patients in four designated hospitals, of which 524 are occupied.

Figures reveal that the number of hospital beds in the Jammu division is 1306. Of which 337 are occupied.

Data reveals that the bed capacity, as well as the oxygen availability, have improved in SKIMS, SKIMS Bemina, Government Chest Diseases Hospital, and SMHS Hospital in the last one -and- a- half month.

Data reveals that only 340 out of 798 beds are occupied in four COVID designated hospitals –SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina, Government Chest Diseases Hospital, and SMHS hospital — in Kashmir.

The recovery rate is equally increasing and has reached 87 percent.

Health department data reveals that out of 85409 positive cases, 9739 are active positive, 74318 have recovered and 1352 have died till October 14.

Before the revised guidelines in August, the recovery rate in the union territory was 66 percent.

A senior official of the health department said the newly issued guidelines have eased the burden on medical professionals, who have been on the “toes” since March.

“Compared to summer, the Covid-19 scenario has improved as the asymptomatic patients are getting treated at homes. Only those patients who have serious conditions are admitted to hospitals,” he said.