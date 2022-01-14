Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) services and put elective surgeries on hold following the spike in COVID cases.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, Divisional Commissioner PK Pole has directed Director SKIMS, Principal GMC Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla, and SKIMS, Bemina, Director Health Services Kashmir, Chief Medical Officers to suspend OPD services and put elective surgeries on hold.

“In order to prevent overwhelming of health care facilities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Divisional Commissioner directed that OPD and Elective surgeries be put on hold,” it said.

Moreover, the Divisional Commissioner has directed that the hospitals which were designated as COVID -19 facilities during the second wave, shall function as dedicated COVID Hospitals.

Divisional Commissioner, as per the document, has also directed to establish two Triage Centers in every district.

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed for establishment of Triage Centers- two in each district – one at the district hospital and other at the sub-district hospital. All the necessary staff and logistics shall be put in place in these Triage centers,” he told the District Commissioners.

“All the positive cases in the district shall visit these Triage Centers. Their further destination shall be decided by the medical team,” the document said.

Divisional Commissioner has also ordered the creation of special beds and wards for COVID-positive pregnant ladies.

As per the document, the administration has also ordered strengthening men and machinery at Panchayat Covid Care Centers and Primary Health Centers.

“So far the nature of the third wave of COVID-19 has been mild and the cases require symptom-based treatment which can be given to them at Primary Health Centers,” it said.

Given the increase in the COVID-19 cases, Divisional Commissioner has directed the deputy commissioners to rope in manpower from other departments.

“The health teams constituted for monitoring home isolation should be supplemented with additional manpower roped in from other departments,” the document said.

Divisional Commissioner has ordered for constituting District Covid Control Rooms and deployment of final year MBBS students as per the requirement.

The administration has also decided to conduct a monthly death analysis and vaccinate the left out people.