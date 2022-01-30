Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 4615 new covid-19 cases while seven persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said 1401 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 3214 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 432875.

Regarding the fatalities, the officials said that four among them were reported from Jammu division and three from Kashmir valley. So far 4659 people have died due to the virus—2275 in Jammu and 2384 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 889 cases, Baramulla 479, Budgam 663, Pulwama 69, Kupwara 613, Anantnag 244, Bandipora 21, Ganderbal 46, Kulgam 159, Shopian 31, Jammu 826, Udhampur 151, Rajouri 45, Doda 133, Kathua 40, Samba 46, Kishtwar 59, Poonch 35, Ramban 48 and Reasi 18.