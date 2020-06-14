COVID-19: J&K records two more deaths, toll 59

Srinagar: The death toll due to deadly coronavirus has mounted to 59 in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients have died due to the virus on Sunday.

The patients who died on Sunday include 85-year-old man from Darepora Kralpora Kupwara who died at CD hospital and 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar Jammu who died at GMC Jammu.

Dr Saleem Tak Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said that an elderly patient who was admitted at CD hospital on Saturday died today.

He said that patient was suffering from Chronic Kidney disease besides other ailments.

Doctors from GMC Jammu said that an elderly man from Gandhi Nagar died at GMC Jammu on Sunday morning.

He was suffering from Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, besides other comorbidities, they said.

Pertinently, four patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 died on Saturday.

Srinagar district with 14 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, five in Shopian, Jammu four, Kupwara four, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri–(KNO)