Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said they have successfully completed the construction of a 224-meter viaduct (2-lane) at Sherebibi on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, with an estimated cost of 12 Crores in Jammu and Kashmir.

In. a post on X, Gadkari said this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44.

“This 224- meter segment, as part of the broader project, not only reduces the travel distance by 125 meters, thus mitigating steep gradients, but also avoids the need for a steep cutting with a hill slope angle exceeding 80 degrees. Furthermore, it significantly facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi Area gradients,” he said.

The Minister said it’s important to note that this project contributes to the region’s economic growth and enhances its overall connectivity.

He said, “Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra ModiJi we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.”