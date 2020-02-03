State
Cold wave persists
Srinagar, Feb 3: The temperature continued to trend downward in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Drass remained the coldest place in the region recording minus 30 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said on Monday.
Over the next week, the weather will be dry and cold over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while snowfall and rain are likely to occur at isolated places in both the union territories, the official said.
Leh district of Ladakh recorded a temperature of minus 16.4 degrees celsius followed by Kargil at minus 27.8 degrees temperature.
Similarly, Pahalgam’s minimum temperature settled at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.
In Srinagar city, the minimum temperature settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius – 4.3 degrees below the season’s average while Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees, followed by Kupwara minus 6.3 degrees and Kokernag minus 5.7 degrees.
The maximum temperature at most places in the valley was above 5 degrees Celsius.
In Jammu, the temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, 3 notches below the season’s average, however, the morning sun provided relief to the residents.
Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius while Bhadarwah township of Doda district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.
State
Army chopper crash lands in Reasi
Jammu, Feb 3: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency crash landing after it developed a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday, army officials said.
Both the pilots are safe, they said.
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
State
Firing along Pooch LoC
Jammu, Feb 2: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.
There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling in Balakot and Mendhar sectors, he said.
“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakot and Mendhar sectors around 7 pm, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army,” the spokesman said.
The cross-border firing between the two sides was on when last reports were received.
Official sources said Pakistan also targeted forward posts and villages in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the day. The firing and shelling from across the border in Tangdhar sector started around 11 am, they said.
State
Kejriwal, Pak felt pain when 370 was abrogated: Adityanath
New Delhi, Feb 2: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also termed the Shaheen Bagh protest a “malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life”.
“When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal,” Adityanath said, addressing a rally in south Delhi’s Badarpur.
Adityanath said in the Delhi elections, on one side there is the leadership of Narendra Modi for development and nationalism, on the other, there is the Congress and Kejriwal who “support divisive forces”. “The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy with sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh,” he said.