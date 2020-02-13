State
Cleric murdered in Srinagar mosque
Srinagar, Feb 13: A prominent cleric and former militant commander was murdered in a mosque in Srinagar.
He has been identified as 80-year-old Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali who was a prominent Ahle Hadees cleric and was also one of the founding members of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.
Police said he was hit with a blunt object on the head inside the mosque and died instantly.Police is scanning footage of CCTVs installed in and outside the mosque.
“A case has been registered and investigations have started,” SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said, adding “We are collecting all the evidences.”
Dar was a co-accused in the assassination of Maulana Showkat, head of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, who was killed in a blast in 2011. He had got bail in the case in 2015.
State
Cross-Loc trader arrested in Davinder Singh’s case
Srinagar, Feb 13: Police have arrested a cross-LoC trader Tanveer Ahmad Wani in a tainted DSP Davinder Singh Case, sources said on Thursday.
So far, six people have been arrested in this case. Sources said Wani’s role is being investigated over money transfers to Hizb commander Naveed Babu.
Sources said he acted as a conduit of money trail from pakistan to militants groups including Hizbul Mujahideen.
Wani was the President of LoC traders association. His house was searched in July 2019 in a case related to cross-LoC trade.
According to sources, Wani was summoned to Delhi from Pulwama and arrested there.
On January 11, police arrested Davinder Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu.
After initial investigations by the J&K police the case was handed to the NIA.
Police sources said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.
Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.
Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of J&K Police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that had received a group of foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir. (IANS)
State
Plea challenging Public Safety Act filed in SC
New Delhi, Feb 13: A plea challenging Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, under which several political leaders and activists have been detained since the abrogation of Article 370, was filed on Thursday.
The petition filed by Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of J&K National Panthers Party and Executive Chairman of State Legal Aid Committee, termed the Act as dead and “ultra vires” (beyond the legal power).
Singh, who is also a senior advocate, has sought directions declaring the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978 as invalid law which was enacted by Jammu & Kashmir Legislature in 1978 by virtue of the exclusive jurisdiction of J&K under Article 35-A.
According to the petition, more than 600 political activists have been detained for more than six months under the draconian and dead law which had lost its existence the day President of India abrogated Article 35-A from Chapter-III of the Indian Constitution.
The plea has sought directions to release all the detenus who were detained on or before August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated, and who have completed more than three months in detention without trial in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
“Direct the Union of India and the respondents to grant appropriate compensation to all the detenus who have completed six or more months in illegal detention in J&K/outside J&K under the detention order of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, which had lost its existence as valid law,” the plea said.
It has also sought directions to restore the statehood to J&K which was declared/established as a State of Jammu and Kashmir in 1846 by the founding Maharaja Gulab Singh and continued as recognized state till 2019.
“Direct the respondents/Union of India to appoint Delimitation Commission in Jammu & Kashmir and hold fresh Assembly election in 2020 after delimitation of the constituencies in J&K so that confidence of the people in democracy, rule of law and Indian Constitution is not shaken by the enemies of peace and rule of law,” the plea said.
State
4 OGWs arrested in south Kashmir: Police
Srinagar, Feb 13: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four over ground workers (OGWs) from south Kashmir.
Police in an official statement said that, in Anantnag district they have arrested three militant associates linked to HM.
They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Dar alias Adil Gadhanji, Aqib Fayaz Makroo residents of Arwani Bijbehara and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi resident of Gund Chahal.
“As per police records they were involved in assisting the active militants of proscribed outfit HM operating in the areas of Anantnag. As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of HM. They were also involved in motivating and instigating the youth of area to join militancy,” police said in a statement.
Besides in Awantipora, Police have arrested an OGW linked to proscribed outfit JeM. He has been identified as Tawfeeq Ahmad Bhat resident of Mongahama, Tral.
“As per police records he was involved in assisting the active militants of proscribed outfit JeM operating in the areas of Tral. As per the investigations, he was providing logistic support and shelter to the active militants of JeM operating in the areas of Tral,” police said.
They said that they have recovered incriminating materials from their possession. “Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and further investigation is in progress,” police said