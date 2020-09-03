Class X exam forms to be submitted online from Sep 10: J&K BOSE

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Thursday issued notification for the online submission of permission-cum-admission forms for the Class X annual examination.

According to the notification, students of class 10th of Kashmir division and Kargil district have been asked to submit examination forms from September 10 to 30 through online mode.

“Each student has to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 840. For students with the additional subject (5+1), the prescriber fee is Rs 1010. In case any students miss submitting the exam form on the due date due to some issues, he or she can submit the form up to October 12 with a late fee of Rs 650,” the JKBOSE notification reads.

Concerned representatives of schools have been asked to visit the JKBOSE office to log into respective accounts. After login, schools shall generate the login credentials (User name and Password) of their Class 10th students which are needed to submit their examination forms.

The schools can either submit the permission cum admission forms of their students or provide these credentials to the concerned candidates for submission at their own level.

In case a candidate does not have access to the internet or faces any issue in his or her form submission, it shall be the responsibility of the concerned schools to submit his or her examination form.

Schools shall not charge any additional amount from students apart from the prescribed fee for submission of their exam form.

Specially-abled candidates with a 50% disability or more have been exempted from paying the examination fee. However, they shall take a print out of the examination form submitted online and get it attested by the head of the concerned academic institution and submit the same in the concerned District Tehsil Offices of JKBOSE along with the disability certificate from the concerned Medical board.