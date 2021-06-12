Civilian injured after ‘unknown gunmen’ open fire on police party in Sopore

Srinagar: A civilian was injured after ‘unknown gunmen’ opened fire on a police party in main chowk Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Quoting a police official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported the civilian was injured when ‘unknown gunman’ attacked a police party in the main chowk.

He said that the civilian was immediately rushed to a nearby health facility, while further details were being ascertained.

The official said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.