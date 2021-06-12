Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Civilian injured after ‘unknown gunmen’ open fire on police party in Sopore

Srinagar: A civilian was injured after ‘unknown gunmen’ opened fire on a police party in main chowk Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Quoting a police official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported the civilian was injured when ‘unknown gunman’ attacked a police party in the main chowk.

 

He said that the civilian was immediately rushed to a nearby health facility, while further details were being ascertained.

The official said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.


