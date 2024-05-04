CICE, DHSK host webinar on cyber frauds

The webinar, held on Saturday featured distinguished speaker and expert Mohd Yasin Kichloo, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police and Head CICE, served as the expert facilitator, providing invaluable insights and guidance throughout the session. He turns the attention of Participating Doctors to online investment schemes, dissecting the complexities of this often murky landscape and arming them with the insights needed to make informed investment decisions. He also examined the legal ramifications of digital arrests, discussed how individuals can find themselves on the wrong side of the law in the digital realm and offered guidance on how to protect themselves from potential legal pitfalls.

Joining Kichloo were esteemed guests, including Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director of Health Services, Kashmir, and Ashok Bhan, former Director General of Police and patron of Indian Institute of Public Administration, who served as the chief guest and Guest of honour for the programme. Their expertise and experience added significant depth to the discussions, enriching the learning experience for all participants. Participants gained valuable insights into emerging cyber threats, preventive measures, and strategies for combating cybercrime effectively.

The program was skillfully coordinated by Mohammed Ayub Rather, alongside Adil Reshu, both Deputy Superintendents of Police at CICE Kashmir and Jammu.

Dr. Mir Mushtaq Spokesperson of DHSK, in his concluding remarks, contributed valuable insights to the webinar and on behalf of DHSK, extended gratitude to the organizers of the Programme.

Dr. Rabia Naseem Mughal, serving as the moderator, ensured the smooth flow of discussions and facilitated engaging interactions between the speakers and the audience. Her expertise in the subject matter enriched the overall experience of the webinar.

The Cybercrime Investigation Centre for Excellence continues to play a pivotal role in promoting cybersecurity awareness and building capabilities to address evolving cyber threats. Webinars like these serve as crucial platforms for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building in the fight against cybercrime.