Chargesheet filed in Rs 1 crore fraud J&K Bank bond case

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in a seven-year-old case related to issuance of a forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore fraudulently to a New Delhi-based businessman, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed against Vishal Mahajan of Jammu and Vinay Mittal of Delhi in the passenger tax court here for judicial determination, a spokesperson of the crime branch said.

He said a written complaint was lodged by branch manager of the J-K Bank, R S Pura branch, Vijay Kumar in the crime branch Jammu in 2014.

The complaint alleged that one forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore was fraudulently fabricated in the name and on behalf of the bank through its branch office R S Pura, Jammu and Mogile Scelta Elettro Limited in favour of Shivam Enterprises of New Delhi, whereas, no such bank guarantee has been issued by the bank.

It was alleged that the stamp paper used for preparing the fake bank guarantee was purchased in the name of Mahajan and that the officials of Messrs Moglie Scelta Elettro Ltd had not only manufactured and used the forged bank guarantee bond but also forged the signatures and seal of the bank official intentionally in order to cheat the bank and the beneficiary, the spokesperson said.

On receipt of the complaint, he said a preliminary verification was initiated by the crime branch in Jammu and allegations were prima-facie substantiated.

“Accordingly, the instant case was registered under the relevant sections of law for an in-depth investigation. During the course of investigation, both oral as well as documentary evidence were collected and offences are fully established against both the criminals,” the spokesperson said.