Srinagar: A Mega Champions T20 Cricket Tournament began on Saturday at Harr Nambal Cricket Stadium in Natipora, Srinagar here on Saturday.

The inaugural match was supposed to be inaugurated by Srinagar Mayor but due to bad weather.

More than 20 cricket teams from across Jammu and Kashmir are competing in the tournament which is being organised for the valley’s cricket enthusiasts.

This Champions T-20 tournament is knock-out series and each team will have to play in a highly intense setting and compete professionally. The aim is to provide an equal and timed opportunity to exhibit their skill and talent in the sport which is very close to the heart of both young and old.

The tournament is professionally managed by highly skilled team of Faheem Tariq, Raja Muzaffar and Irfan Hafiz – they are leading a team of young, dedicated and highly trained individuals for years now.

“We are also hoping that through this cricket series, the region will be able to locate more young budding cricket talent. The objective is not only to build confidence among the youth but also engage them in a way that people in return also put their confidence amongst the new generation,” the organisers said.

The organisers expressed gratitude to Bugam TITANS and FCC lasjan for being part of inaugural Champions T-20 tournament Match.

“It is a great impetus to the sports especially the cricketers of the valley. We will be putting complete efforts to play in the matches especially after more than two years of hiatus to emerge as winners,” … of the … team said.

All the teams and organisers also thanked sponsors @Snowcap Milk, @The Kashmir Monitor, @ThinkEast software solutions, @Terre E Casa, @Srpixels, @Dadoo Constructions, @MedSecure Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, @Nida e Kashmir, @Kashmir Crown, @RM @New Look and @Greencrafts Interiors for supporting the tournament.

The winners of the champions T20 tournament will be awarded with Mega Trophy and Cash Award.

Daily updates will be available on www.Jkcrickinfo.com @jkcricketupdate @jkchampioncricket.