SRINAGAR: The Government of India is set to introduce a bill in the Parliament on Tuesday to grant 33 percent reservation for women in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

The bill is being brought as “The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill-2023, cleared by the Parliament in the special session convened in September this year for granting reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was not applicable to Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory.

Meanwhile, women leaders from Jammu & Kashmir have welcomed the move.

National Conference (NC) Women’s wing President, Shamima Firdous had welcomed the move earlier. “It is a welcome move as it would help in dealing with the issues and concerns of womenfolk in a better way,” she had said.

Former minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Syed Asiya Naqash said that her party was always in favour of the women reservation. “The decision to grant 33 percent reservation for women is a welcome move, but such decisions should be taken only by the elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir,” she had said.

Peoples Conference (PC) leader Kaneez Fatima said that political reservation is a big step towards empowerment of women in J&K—(KNO)

