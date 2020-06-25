CBSE cancels class 10, 12th board exams in wake of Covid-19

New Delhi: CBSE is not likely to hold remaining exams for Class 10 & 12 from July 1 to 15.

“Exams for class X and XII scheduled for July 1-15 have been cancelled, CBSE told SC on Thursday.

The CBSE had on Tuesday informed the apex court that the decision-making process on whether to conduct CBSE 10, 12 Board exams from July 1-15 is in an advanced stage, after which the court deferred the hearing to Thursday at 2pm.

Earlier, the CBSE has decided the fresh schedule of board exams from July 1-15 to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.