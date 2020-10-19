Students slip into depression as BOSE dithers on class X, XII exams

Srinagar: Anger, anxiety, and distress sum-up the mood of students after Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) failed to clear confusion on class X and XII examinations.

“I don’t know why BOSE is acting so irresponsibly. At least they should tell us when exams are to be held. We want to know whether our exams will be held or not,” said Azra Yaqoob, a class 10 student.

Students are angry over the reckless attitude and behavior of the BOSE officials. “This is our crucial year. BOSE is only playing with our future. They are not considering our 18 years of hard work,” said Yusra Amin, a 12th class student.

BOSE’s silence is making students restive as they have to prepare for various entrance tests.

“We have to think about our future. We have to prepare for competitive exams. How will we start preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET when our exams are delayed?” asked Yusra.

Not only students but the parents are equally worried. “BOSE is changing decisions every day. It is frustrating to see my daughter in this situation. At least BOSE should announce tentative exam dates so that our children can heave a sigh of relief and prepare for exams,” said Mohd. Maqbool, father of a 10-grade student.

Joint Secretary Examination, BOSE, Dr. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak told The Kashmir Monitor that exam dates are yet to be decided. “But we will update the students about the examination soon,” he said.