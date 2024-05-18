CBC organises SVEEP Voter Education Prog at GDC Sumbal

BANDIPORA: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Field Office Srinagar today organized an Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) on Voter Education and Democratic Participation at Government Degree College Sumbal, under the SVEEP initiative.

The primary objective of the event was to raise awareness among the younger generation, particularly first-time voters, about the importance of participation in democratic process.

M. Ashraf Bhat, Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora presided over the event. Highlighting the significance of elections in the world’s largest democracy, ADDC in his address detailed the preparations made by the district administration Bandipora to ensure smooth, free and fair upcoming parliamentary elections in the North Kashmir parliamentary constituency, scheduled for May 20.

Field Publicity Officer, CBC Srinagar emphasized the importance of informing and educating the public, especially the youth through such outreach programmes about democratic participation. Highlighting the significance of voting, he underscored CBC’s commitment to conducting similar awareness programmes across Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal GDC Sumbal spoke about the pivotal role of the younger generation in the nation’s development. She encouraged students to be torchbearers of change by participating in the electoral process. Resource persons from the district administration, Government Degree College Sumbal, Education department and civil society members delivered speeches to motivate students and young voters to vote in the ongoing Parliamentary elections.

Cultural troupes empanelled with CBC Srinagar performed skits and musical programmes to educate the young generation about the importance of voting through entertainment. An open quiz and poster making competition was also held during the programme. The participants were felicitated with certificates and mementos.

The programme concluded with an oath-taking ceremony, where attendees pledged to vote in the upcoming elections on May 20. A large number of students and civil society members participated in the programme.