Jammu and kashmir
Fake gun license case: CBI raids 22 locations in J&K

Srinagar: Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) Saturday raided 22 locations in J&K including 12 in Kashmir in connection with the fake gun license case, officials said.

An official said that CBI sleuths conducted extensive raids at 22 places in J&K which includes 12 places in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu region. “The raids were conducted in connection with the fake gun license case that was handed over to CBI in 2018,” the official said.

 

The case was first probed by Anti-Terror Squad of Rajasthan after which it was handed over to CBI after startling revelations about fake gun licenses given to non-J&K residents surfaced.  The ATS  had nailed that 40,000 fake gun licenses were issued to non-J&K residents in Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kupwara districts on forged documents.

Initial probe had revealed that an IAS officer had issued a large number of fake gun licenses to non-J&K residents when he was heading a district as Deputy Commissioner (DC)—(KNO)


