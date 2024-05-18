Andrabi urges ulema to instill Sufi teachings among youth

SHOPIAN: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, today met with a delegation of locals and had a meeting with prominent religious preachers of the area at Hirpora in Shopian.

The meeting was organized by Javed Ahmad Qadiri, Executive Officer of J&K Waqf Board for Shopian. Dr. Andrabi emphasized the importance of Ulema creating awareness among the youth about the hazards of drugs and instilling in them the teachings of Sufis and spiritual saints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Andrabi said, “Together, we have to create an inclusive and humanitarian society where there is peace and prosperity. It was a very positive conversation with the youth of the area and the prominent Ulema. Our youth are filled with positivity, and it is our responsibility to give them opportunities to realize their dreams. Our religious leaders are the reformists and the spiritual guides too.”

Dr. Andrabi then led a huge vehicle rally from Hirpora to Poonch for participation in the Mohabbat-e-Rasool Conference.

At Pir Ki Gali, the meeting point of Kashmir Valley and Poonch on Pir Panjal top, she paid obeisance at the shrine of Peer Sheikh Ahmed Karim (RA), known as the living saint. She took stock of the basic infrastructure needs at the shrine.