CB Kashmir produces challan against three for forgery

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday produced challan against three persons for forgery in Handwara.

CB in a statement said that a “Challan in Case FIR No. 13/2015 U/S 420,511,467,468,471,201,120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir, related to forged documents provided by accused to Axis Bank Sopore for withdrawal of loan “.

The spokesman said that the persons had approached the Hon’ble Court to get these documents certified, consequently the Hon’ble Court of CJM Handwara doubting the genuineness of these documents ordered Crime Branch Kashmir to register FIR in the case.

These documents were created using forged seals, signatures. “During the course of investigation three persons were found involved in the forgery, two persons namely, Ghulam Nabi Paray S/O Mohammad Sultan R/O Mandigam Handwara & Sajad Ahmad Dar S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dar R/O Kherwara Hajin Handwara stand arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while as third accused Javid Ahmad Najar S/O Ghulam Ahmad Najar R/O Renan Kherwara Handwara is absconding.”