Captain Shiva Chouhan has become the first-ever woman to be operationally deployed in the world’s highest and coldest battlefield – the Siachen Glacier.

“Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen (sic),” @firefurycorps_IA said in a tweet.

Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world #Siachen.#SuraSoi@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nQbmJxvLQ4 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) January 3, 2023

Fire and Fury’s headquarters is in Leh. The woman officer worked really hard and underwent one of the toughest training regimes before being deployed here.

This corps comes under the northern command. This corps safeguards the Siachen glacier from China and Pakistan.

From 1984 till 2015, 873 soldiers died due to weather in Siachen. However, since it is very strategically very important, 3000 soldiers always remain deployed there.

A lot of soldiers also died due to accidents and avalanches.