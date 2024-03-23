English | اردو و
Saturday, March 23rd 2024
Camp sensitises public about Criminal Major Acts

SRINAGAR: In order to make the general public aware about the newly three notified Criminal Major Act viz. ‘Bhartiya Naya Sanhita’, ‘Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha’ and ‘Bhartiya Saksha Adhiniyam’ a camp was organized in the main lawn of Police Station Batamaloo.

A total of 50 respectables of the area participated in the camp.

On the occasion, Fayaz Hussain (SP) SDPO Shaheed Gunj Srinagar; Inspector Gowher Ahmad SHO PS Batamaloo attended the camp and briefed the general public about the main aspects of the new criminal laws.

