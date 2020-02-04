State
Bukhari demands bunkers in all forward areas
Srinagar, Feb 4: Expressing deep shock and grief over the death of a civilian in mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday appealed the Centre to sanction funds for immediate construction of underground bunkers in forward areas where bunkers have not been constructed.
In a statement issued, Bukhari while echoing the concerns of former Legislators Raja Manzoor Khan and Javed Ahmad Mirchal, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Saleem Ahmed, a 60-year-old civilian, who was killed in the Tadd village of the Karnah sector in Kupwara district on Monday evening.
The former Legislators, while expressing sympathies to the family of another civilian who sustained injury in the incident, prayed for his early recovery. “It is unfortunate that there is no letup in shelling even during the winters, causing more worries to the civilian population living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” they remarked.
Referring to a Defence Ministry report indicating an increase in the incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, Bukhari said that in view of the heightened cross-border shelling, the Centre must sanction and order speedy construction of concrete, underground bunkers for all the left out border areas in the Union Territory, especially in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts.
He said that the bunkers have been found to be an effective response to cross-LoC shelling, providing the residents a safe place to save themselves during the shelling incidents.
“The residents of border/LoC areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been the worst victims of hostilities on the India-Pakistan border and along LoC. So all of them should be treated equitably without any feel of discrimination vis-a-vis measures taken for their safety and security,” said the former finance minister.
He added that amid escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, it is incumbent upon the Government of India to provide safe shelters to its citizens, especially living in the border areas.
“People living near the LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts and their fellow citizens living in border areas of Jammu province live in constant fear and agony. They have no option, but to run for safe shelter. People have suffered injuries and loss of property amid intense firing and mortar shelling. The Ministry of Home Affairs in Government of India must ensure availability of sufficient funds to district administration for construction of additional bunkers in the left out areas,” Bukhari demanded.
He urged the Union Home Minister to sanction the requisite funds for the construction of underground bunkers for the left out areas in Teetwal, Tanghdar, Keran in the Kupwara district, Gurez area of Bandipora district and various places in Baramulla districts.
DGP sanctions Rs 1.12 cr welfare loan for police personnel
Jammu, Feb 04 : The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday sanctioned welfare loan/relief of about Rs 1.12 crore in favour of 106 police personnel to provide assistance to personnel to meet expenses on health, education of wards, marriage.
In a statement issued here, the DGP has sanctioned the financial assistance out of Contributory Central Police Welfare Fund.
The statement read that the welfare loan that ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs three lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 17 Police personnel for their self-treatment or for the treatment of their dependents. Rs one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 68 police personnel to meet the expenses for self-marriage or marriage of their dependent. Loan of Rs one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of nine police personnel for higher education purpose of their wards and Rs 50,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of two police personnel to meet the expenses for religious obligations. The loan will be recovered in installments from the personnel’s salary without any interest.
The DGP has also sanctioned welfare relief in favour of ten police personnel at different rates. The relief has been provided for their self-treatment or the treatment of their dependents.
The statement read that J&K Police Headquarters with this endeavors continues to focus on the welfare of its personnel and their families. The Police personnel who are in need of financial assistance for self-treatment or treatment of dependents, self-marriage or marriage of their dependents/ higher education of their children or some religious obligations, are helped out under different schemes that have been introduced under the umbrella of Central Police Welfare Fund read the press release.
Army chopper crash lands in Reasi
Jammu, Feb 3: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Army made an emergency crash landing after it developed a technical snag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi on Monday, army officials said.
Both the pilots are safe, they said.
The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning, the officials said.
Cold wave persists
Srinagar, Feb 3: The temperature continued to trend downward in Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as Drass remained the coldest place in the region recording minus 30 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said on Monday.
Over the next week, the weather will be dry and cold over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while snowfall and rain are likely to occur at isolated places in both the union territories, the official said.
Leh district of Ladakh recorded a temperature of minus 16.4 degrees celsius followed by Kargil at minus 27.8 degrees temperature.
Similarly, Pahalgam’s minimum temperature settled at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.
In Srinagar city, the minimum temperature settled at minus 5 degrees Celsius – 4.3 degrees below the season’s average while Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees, followed by Kupwara minus 6.3 degrees and Kokernag minus 5.7 degrees.
The maximum temperature at most places in the valley was above 5 degrees Celsius.
In Jammu, the temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, 3 notches below the season’s average, however, the morning sun provided relief to the residents.
Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius while Bhadarwah township of Doda district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.
