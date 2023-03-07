Many users reported problems with the microblogging site Twitter due to an “internal change” that had some unintended consequences, said Twitter Support.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the partial outage, trying to click a link showed only an error message that said “your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.” People also seemed to get the error when visiting the site in Incognito mode or if they weren’t logged in.

The Twitter Support account said that “an internal change that had some unintended consequences” was to blame. While the issues were happening, Twitter access remained unaffected, while others weren’t even able to load the site.

CEO Elon Musk clarified that it was a “small API change” that had “massive ramifications,” and said that the company’s code stack would likely need to be completely rewritten, because it’s “extremely brittle for no good reason.”

Elon Musk said in a follow-up tweet that the platform was “brittle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 8,000 people were reporting issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Last week, Twitter users had issues loading part of their news feeds. Some users received a “Welcome to Twitter” message instead of their usual feed on the “Following” tab, while the “For You” section loaded as normal.