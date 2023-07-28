Srinagar, July 28: Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Mishra on Friday said that the film Industry needs to visit back to the enchanting Kashmir valley to explore its beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I visited Bhaderwah district in 2017 with one of my directors when he was shooting for a film there. I was mesmerized by the beauty of the J&K region. Later, I shot my film there,” he said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar to promote his upcoming film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’.

He said that he always loved to visit the mountains. “I was mesmerized by the beauty of Kashmir once I landed in Srinagar yesterday. I believe that Bollywood filmmakers need to come back to Kashmir and explore the amazing locations and beauty to shoot here,” he said.

Mishra said that it would be a dream come true for him to shoot in Kashmir. “Who wouldn’t love to shoot here. Everything is perfect here. There are no artificial things and in fact, we don’t need to make a set as well like we do at other places,” he said.

He added that more films will bring more tourism and employment to the valley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mishra started his career with the show Manda Har Yug as a lead actor which was telecasted in Doordarshan. He is best known for playing the character Of Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in blockbuster film Antaryatri Mahapurush. He has also done many films like Secrets of Love opposite Ravi Kisan and worked in the famous TV show Radha Krishna as Bhairav. His few works are also in the pipeline.

Vivek’s co-star Kanchan Agnihotri said that she admires the local talent of Kashmir. “I have worked with artists like Waqar Khan and Kabul Bukhari, both are wonderful humans and artists too,” she said.

She said that she feels fortunate enough to have shot a few songs in the valley. “I have visited Kashmir earlier too and shot a few songs in Pahalgam,” she said.

Bollywood actor of film ‘Haider’ fame Lalit Parimoo said that he is holding a workshop next month for the Kashmiri students who want to explore the field of acting.

“We are doing it from 21st to 27th August at Tagore Hall, Srinagar. We wanted to nourish their raw talent and guide them how to make an entry into the film Industry,” he said.

Kashmiri musician Kabul Bukhari said that it is great to promote a Bollywood film in his own motherland. “I have composed and sung the songs and ghazals of the film. I believe that this film needs to be promoted, which has been shot in J&K,” he said.

Film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’ shot in J&K is scheduled to be released on 4th August in the multiplexes of Srinagar and Jammu.

The film has been directed by Dhiraj Mishra and Raja Randeep Giri and it has been produced and lyrics by Ashok Sawhny “Sahil”.

The film is a musical love story which involves family drama as well.

The film also features actors such as Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar, among others.