Apple has reportedly approved an AI chatbot-driven app after content moderation assurances from its developer, as concerns rise about ChatGPT going bonkers and even generating inappropriate content for some users.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple approved the app called a ‘BlueMail’ following assurances from its developer that it has content moderation tools.

Apple scrutinised whether a feature in the software that uses AI-powered language tools “could generate inappropriate content for children”.

The app, BlueMail, was approved following assurances from its developer that it features content moderation, according to Ben Volach, co-founder of the app-maker, Blix Inc.

The report said the update, which included a new feature powered by language chatbot ChatGPT, was held up due to Apple’s request that the app add content moderation or be restricted to ages 17 and older. The app was previously available for ages 4 and older.

Blix told Apple its update includes content moderation and suggested that the company should make public any new policies about the use of ChatGPT or other similar AI systems in apps.

The BlueMail update was approved without changes on Thursday evening. The app is still available for users aged 4 and older.