In a significant address, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana spoke about the remarkable transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in terms of security and development, over the past four years. The changes, he noted, have ignited a renewed sense of confidence and optimism among the people, signaling the promise of brighter days ahead.

Mr. Rana expressed that the core of BJP’s “Mission J&K” has been to establish an environment of peace and stability, ensuring that every sector of society has equal opportunities for progress and prosperity. He emphasized the party’s commitment to the welfare of the people, highlighting their vision for the region.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP has steadfastly worked to create conducive conditions for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have endured decades of difficulties due to governance challenges. Restoring peace and normalcy was the initial priority in this challenging environment, and it became possible through the unwavering support of the local population. This, in turn, paved the way for unprecedented strides in economic and developmental initiatives. The results are now evident as the people begin to reap the dividends of peace.

Mr. Rana pointed to the numerous initiatives and the implementation of various welfare programs and schemes that have been pursued with unwavering commitment. These measures have fostered growth across all sections of society, illustrating the BJP’s dedication to reaching every individual in its pursuit of fast-tracking Jammu and Kashmir’s development, in line with the cherished agenda of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

He emphasized the party’s focus on groundbreaking initiatives aimed at fostering development, creating essential infrastructure, bolstering utility services, and spurring growth through substantial investments.

Additionally, Mr. Rana highlighted the BJP’s efforts to improve civic amenities and enhance overall services under the Jammu Smart City Project, rejuvenating the prominent pilgrimage destination of northern India, adding a well-deserved touch of grandeur and renewed aesthetics.

This speech by Mr. Rana underscores the positive changes witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing hope and optimism to the region’s future.