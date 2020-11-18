BJP lines up star campaigners for DDC polls: Naqvi, Shahnawaz, Anurag to camp in J&K

Srinagar: BJP has lined-up star campaigners to canvass in the upcoming District Development Councils (DDC) elections.

From Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to Anurag Thakur, BJP’s star campaigners will be camping in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days to woo the voters.

To start with,union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will be visiting Kupwara district tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is scheduled to campaign for the BJP candidates in Kupwara. Several other top BJP leaders including Shahnawaz Hussain and Anurag Thakur among others will be campaigning across the union territory in the coming days,” BJP media-in charge Manzoor Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said the BJP would put up a good show in the DDC polls and wanted to transfer power into the ‘hands of the common man’.

“We are confident of putting up a good show in the DDC elections and we want that the power should be transferred into the hands of the common man,” said Bhat.

The first-ever DDC polls along with by-elections to the vacant panchayat and urban local bodies (ULBs) seats are being held in eight phases from November 28 across Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the union minister Anurag Thakur reached Jammu late Wednesday afternoon to campaign for the party candidates.

Talking to reporters, he continued the tirade against the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and Congress.

“The alliance of the Congress with the Gupkar Gang proves beyond doubt that it is seeking support from those who are seeking the support of China and Pakistan to bring back Article 370. The presence of the Congress in the PAGD raises serious questions. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should tell the people whether the ideology and thinking of the Congress party match that of the Gupkar,” he said.

After concluding his maiden visit to Kashmir post taking over as the national general secretary of the BJP, Tarun Chugh too reached Jammu to campaign for the DDC polls.