SRINAGAR: Today, a pivotal meeting was convened at the BJP Head Kashmir J53 Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. Members of the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Core Group gathered to deliberate on strategies and construct a comprehensive work plan in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections 2024.

In attendance were distinguished leaders including Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, Arif Raja, Mudasir Wani, Adv. Sajid Yousuf Shah, Salinder Singh, Bilal Parray, Ashok Bhat, Shiekh Bashir, Er. Sahil Bashir, Adv. Salman, Ashraf Azad, Gazi Ruhullah, Mohd Latief, Mohd. Amin Shah, Adil Ahmad, Er. Sajad Reshi, Ruheena Shahzad each contributing their expertise and commitment to the discussions.

“Our concerted efforts and meticulous planning will shape our approach to representing the aspirations of Srinagar’s populace in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” emphasized by BJP leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting’s agenda revolved around crafting a detailed roadmap that emphasized grassroots engagement, innovative outreach initiatives, and the strategic utilization of technological advancements to effectively communicate the party’s vision throughout the Srinagar constituency.

Key areas of focus identified during the discussions included community-centric programs, tailored voter awareness campaigns, and specific strategies to address localized concerns effectively. The BJP reaffirms its unwavering dedication to serving the community, promoting progress, and championing the welfare of the constituents.