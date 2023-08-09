Srinagar: A new tribe of entrepreneurs has emerged on Kashmir’s business horizon, who are taking the tourism trade to the next level.

Trekking equipment and bike rentals are new lucrative business models in Kashmir.

What led to the emergence of such businesses is the new trend of hiking and exploring new places among the GenZ.

Hook and Hike Kashmir is one such business, which was started by 29-year-old Farhaan Shafiq Sangeen, a Srinagar-based youth in 2016. He quit a cushy job at a noted e-commerce company.

Hooke and Hike offer tents and other hiking equipment for rent to trekking enthusiasts.

Sangeen said his business has grown much more than his expectations given the new trend among the youth of Kashmir and tourists to hike in the mountains of the valley.

“The demand is such that it didn’t require me to advertise my business on social media and newspapers this year. Locals, as well as tourists, are visiting our office in numbers to rent out tents and other camping equipment. Though I started my business in 2016, demand for our services has grown for the last few years,” he said.

Sangeen has now extended his services to offer a 4*4 vehicle to tourists aspiring for offroad journeys in Kashmir.

“We have started offering other services including managing trekking tours for tourists as well as locals. Even schools avail our service who go out camping during summer vacations,” he said.

Kashmir Outdoors, another such business started by entrepreneur Owais Beigh, is also witnessing an increased demand for camping equipment.

“The trend has started among locals mostly who love exploring greater lakes and other unexplored places of Kashmir. From tents to cooking utensils to sleeping bags, we provide every service required by an explorer in Kashmir,” he said.

Thirty-year-old Faisal Nazir Mir, founder of ‘ Kashmir Travelogue,’ forayed into the business in 2016 and there is no looking back.

“We offer bikes, particularly Royal Enfield, and scooters, which are good for off-road and road trips. We have a good demand and most tourists including foreigners hire them to explore the valley. There is a thrill in two-wheeled exploration,” he said.

He said in the last four years demand for his services has grown by more than 60 percent.

“We provide maintenance service also since we have a tie-up with mechanics throughout the valley. We keep good communication with our clients so that they don’t face any problems during their trip in Kashmir, Leh, or Manali,” Mir said.