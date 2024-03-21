Bihar mason sentenced to 8 years in jail for raping minor 

Srinagar: A fast-track court here on Wednesday sentenced a resident of Bihar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs 20000 for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Srinagar in 2016.

Renu Dogra Gupta, 2nd Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court about rape cases) sentenced convict, Santosh Kumar Paswan.

The court ordered that both these sentences shall run concurrently. It also ordered that the period undergone shall be set off from the total sentence imposed on Paswan. The court had convicted Paswan four days ago.

Prosecution was represented in the case by APP Farooq Malik.

The police had filed the charge sheet against Paswan regarding the kidnapping and rape of the minor girl in 2016.

The complainant said his daughter was missing from her house and that he had strong doubt that she had been enticed. During the search, the girl and kidnapper were found riding on a motorcycle near Humhama and going in suspicious conditions towards the Airport, the prosecution said.

Subsequently, the prosecution said, they were apprehended and brought to the Police post in Humhama. The motorcycle and air tickets of the accused were seized, the prosecution said.

The medical examination of the prosecutrix (girl) was conducted by a doctor.

The prosecution said the accused used to go to her home after taking benefit of the immaturity of the victim.