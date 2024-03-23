Bihar Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhawan

JAMMU, MARCH 22: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan hosted the Bihar Diwas celebration today. Senior officials, Students, and the residents of Bihar living in J&K UT were the special invitees on the occasion.

While addressing the guests, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar on the auspicious day.

He said since ancient times, Bihar was known as the center of spirituality, and education and made significant contributions to all aspects of the vibrant art and culture of the country.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to the great personalities of Bihar and remembered their valuable contribution to India’s freedom movement and the building of modern India.