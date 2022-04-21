Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, RR Bhatnagar today chaired the 4th Joint Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation (JKHC) and J&K Handloom Development Corporation (JKHDC) at Civil Secretariat here.

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur; Managing Director J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation, Hashmat Ali Yatoo; Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah and other BoD members attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

While chairing the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar called upon the officers of both Corporations to optimally use the available resources of their entities for effective revenue generation.

The Advisor also stressed upon the officers to chalk out a comprehensive marketing strategy for handicraft, handloom and other handmade traditional craft items from J&K so that these items could be marketed in a very effective manner.

Advisor Bhatnagar asked the officers to examine the sales and marketing strategies of the corporations and suggested them not to promote or sell any product that is not manufactured in J&K.

He also directed the concerned to rationalize shop presence at various locations and to explore various other non- conventional marketing methods.

Advisor Bhatnagar, who is also chairman of the board, asked for proper e-marketing of the products in order to broaden the ambit of marketing of handicraft and handloom products and subsequently it would increase the scope of providing these products in untapped markets nationally and globally as well.

The BoD meeting also discussed the action taken reports of 3rd joint Meeting of Board of Directors of JKHC and JKHDC as well as performances of the corporations.

The meeting further held a detailed discussion over the approval to the financial statements of the corporation for the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21, besides authentication of balance sheets and profit and loss account.

The meeting also discussed the various proposals of disposing off office buildings in different cities of the country and the decision was kept pending till a committee to be formed by MD would present its report to the board.

Earlier, Managing Director J&K Handicrafts & Handloom, gave a detailed presentation about the functioning and the progress of the various aspects of the Corporation.