Pictures of Salman Khan posing with his fan Sameer have gone viral over social media. Sameer cycled from Jabalpur to Mumbai for five days to meet Salman on the star’s birthday that was celebrated recently.

“Salman Khan posing with his fan Sameer flooded the internet who cycled from Jabalpur to Mumbai for five days to meet Salman on the star’s birthday,” tweeted FilmiBeat.

Sameer also displayed a board in front of his cycle. The message on the board read, “Chalo unko duaaein dete chalein (Let us wish him well). Jabalpur to Mumbai.”

Sameer’s act has evoked mixed reactions from the netizens on social media.