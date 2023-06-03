Srinagar: Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring optimal arrangements for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to commence on July 01. The Office of the LG J&K shared a series of tweets, stating that he participated in the Pratham Puja, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath, through video conferencing.

Lt. Governor Sinha acknowledged that the pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished lifelong dream for millions of devotees worldwide. He emphasized that the J&K Government is dedicated to ensuring the best possible arrangements are in place for the comfort and well-being of the pilgrims. Over the past few years, significant efforts have been made to enhance infrastructure and other facilities, resulting in noticeable improvements.

Furthermore, Lt. Governor Sinha highlighted the diligent efforts of the officials from the Amarnath Shrine Board, who are working hard to address the needs and requirements of the devotees during the Yatra. He emphasized the continuous endeavor to enhance facilities and services for the pilgrims. The local residents are also making substantial contributions to the successful conduct of the Yatra, which is expected to commence on July 1st. Additionally, the Yatra is anticipated to create livelihood opportunities and provide a boost to the local economy.