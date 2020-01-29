Beating Retreat ceremony marks culmination of R-Day celebrations;LG, citizenry witness grand finale

Jammu, Jan 29: To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium this evening.

The extravaganza was witnessed by Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu ; Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Geeta Mittal; Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan and Sh. Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar-Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, DGP; senior Civil, Police and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry in large number.

The captivating tunes of Pipe drum and Brass bands of the Army, BSF and J&K Police performed at the ceremony included Maroon Silver and Gold, Scipio, Veer-Sepoy, Vijay Bharat, Jai Ho, India Gate, Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, Naurange, The Hundred Pipers, Loudon’s Bonnie Woods and Breas, The Piper of Drummond and Lahure Ko Ralimai on the Slow, Quick, Strathespy and Reel march received huge round of applause from the audience. Abide with Me was also presented on the occasion.

The Lt Governor gave away prizes to various contingents of Pipe drum and Brass bands for their outstanding display on the grand finale. Several officers from Defence Forces, J&K Police & Civil Administration besides Cadets from NCC (Boys & Girls) and Bharat Scouts & Guides (Boys & Girls) were also felicitated by the Lt Governor on the occasion.

Spectacular fireworks enchanted the audience of the Beating Retreat ceremony that was concluded with ever popular ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ followed by the National Anthem.