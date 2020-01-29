State
Beating Retreat ceremony marks culmination of R-Day celebrations;LG, citizenry witness grand finale
Jammu, Jan 29: To mark the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium this evening.
The extravaganza was witnessed by Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu ; Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Geeta Mittal; Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan and Sh. Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar-Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbagh Singh, DGP; senior Civil, Police and Army officers, political and social activists, prominent citizens, media persons and the citizenry in large number.
The captivating tunes of Pipe drum and Brass bands of the Army, BSF and J&K Police performed at the ceremony included Maroon Silver and Gold, Scipio, Veer-Sepoy, Vijay Bharat, Jai Ho, India Gate, Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, Naurange, The Hundred Pipers, Loudon’s Bonnie Woods and Breas, The Piper of Drummond and Lahure Ko Ralimai on the Slow, Quick, Strathespy and Reel march received huge round of applause from the audience. Abide with Me was also presented on the occasion.
The Lt Governor gave away prizes to various contingents of Pipe drum and Brass bands for their outstanding display on the grand finale. Several officers from Defence Forces, J&K Police & Civil Administration besides Cadets from NCC (Boys & Girls) and Bharat Scouts & Guides (Boys & Girls) were also felicitated by the Lt Governor on the occasion.
Spectacular fireworks enchanted the audience of the Beating Retreat ceremony that was concluded with ever popular ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ followed by the National Anthem.
Implementation, provision of EPF&MP Act 1952 in UT of J&K reviewed
Jammu, Jan 29: Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour & Employment today reviewed the implementation of The Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF and MP) Act, 1952 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
Regional Provident Fund Commissioner; Labour Commissioner, J&K; Additional Secretary Labour & Employment; Deputy Secretary Labour & Employment; Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Samba; Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Jammu and Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kashmir attended the meeting.
A roadmap for smooth transition of the implementation of the Social Security Schemes under the provisions of EPF and MP Act, 1952 in the Union Territory of J&K was discussed in the meeting.
“As a Central Act has come into operation in the UT of J&K, it needs to be complied under the new system as per the provision of the Act and the scheme framed therein”, the Secretary stressed.
The meeting discussed various issues like transfer of asset and liabilities, digitization of manual data of J&KEPF and up-dation of account of members, banking arrangements on collection of PF dues after 1/11/2019 and organization and re-designation of the officers and staff of J&KEPF.
Commissioner/Secretary deliberated that the transition of notification to be issued soon, under Central Act; the subscriber/Employer of PF must be updated of their account through SMS and their data be uploaded on the EPFO portal. “Besides, this FA/CAO, JKEPFO shall certify the accounts reconciliation within 15 days” he directed further.
The Commissioner/Secretary complimented the J&K EPFO officers for past pacing the digitization of record of employees of over 16,000 organizations and drafting roadmap for implementation of the Central EPF Act.
DG NIA meets Lt Guv
Srinagar, Jan 28: Yogesh Chander Modi, Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
The DG briefed the Lt Governor about important issues relating to the internal security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lt Governor advised close surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges for ensuring safety and security of the people.
GoI to setup IT infra in J&K: Prasad
Srinagar, Jan 22: Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad Wednesday said Government will setup every required infrastructure for development and export of IT products from J&K UT.
He said this after inaugurating the incubation facility at Srinagar Technology Parks of India Srinagar.
Advisor to Lt Governor Farooq Khan, DG STPI Dr Omkar Rai, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, CEO Mission Youth Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director STPI Srinagar Asim Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.
“The incubation facility will provide opportunities to IT entrepreneurs by providing plug-n-play and other digital infrastructure along with regulatory support to develop and export IT products from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Later the Minister had a tour of the STPI complex where officials informed him about the various facilities provided by the center for software entrepreneurs of J&K.
He also interacted with young entrepreneurs and IT experts of some software companies who are using the space and other facilities of the STPI for development and export of their softwares for the outside market.
The additional facility of about 24,000 sqft will meet the growing demand of IT/ITES MSMEs of the region.
The officials informed the Minister that J&K has three STP units; employing around 140 resources are registered with STPI. They added that for financial year of 2019-20, estimated exports from these units are expected to be around Rs 6.76 crore.
The Minister directed the officials to facilitate young software developers and encourage them to become successful software development entrepreneurs.
On the occasion, DG STPI informed the Minister that MEITY and STPI are in the process of getting various collaborating partners onboard to setup centers of excellence in the areas of Agritech, Horticulture under IOT domain.
To establish these COEs, STPI is working with Higher Education Department of J&K for allocation of space at University of Jammu and SP College Srinagar.
Later, the Union Minister also visited National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology Srinagar.
Advisor to Lt Governor, Farooq Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University, Prof. Talat Ahmed, DG NIELIT & Joint Secretary (MeitY) Dr Jaideep Kumar Mishra, DG STPI Dr Omkar Rai, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, CEO Mission Youth Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director STPI Srinagar Asim Ahmed Khan and other officials were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, the Union Minister inaugurated two separate hostel buildings for boys and girls besides an IT lab with a capacity of 40 seats.
He interacted with students and faculty and asked them about the facilities in the institute and scope for improvement.
The Minister was informed about the ongoing course Cyber Shiksha – a skill development initiative for women in cyber security. The officials informed the Minister that out of a batch of 22 girls, 12 have got placed in different companies.
The Minister asked the officials to train and place the Kashmiri youth in different job-oriented courses including artificial intelligence, Block chain etc.
He said that he will personally monitor the training and placement of Kashmir students in different software courses.