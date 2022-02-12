Matches are made in heaven but solemnized in Australia.

For the record, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is set to marry his Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman at Melbourne on March 27

In 2020, the couple was engaged in Melbourne.

According to the invitation card written in Tamil, it is going to be a traditional Indian wedding, The wedding woes will be taken in Vogue Ballroom on Blackburn Road in the city.

Vini, a Tamil Brahmin girl, was born and brought up in Melbourne. Her father Ramanuja Dasan and mother Vijayalaxmi Raman had moved to Australia before Vini was born. Vini’s name made headlines in 2019 when Maxwell was seen attending the Australian Cricket Awards holding her hands.

On March 13, 2020, Vini and Maxwell were engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony in Melbourne. While Maxwell wore a blue sherwani, Vinni was seen wearing a Lehanga. They had plans to marry soon after but waves after waves of Covid-19 kept on delaying it.

Since 2017, Vini has been quite actively sharing her cute moments with Maxwell on the social media platform. Her cricketer boyfriend is known for his explosive batting in the shorter format. His heroics and the ability to play across the park, especially in IPL, even earned him a nickname ‘Mad Max’.