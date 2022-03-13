The 75th British Academy of Film Awards will be presented on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sci-fi film “Dune” leads in nominations (11), followed by the drama “The Power of the Dog” with eight nods. Lada Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ariana DeBose are among the nominees confirmed to attend the in-person event.

The ceremony will be hosted by actress Rebel Wilson at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Viewers in the US can watch the show via live stream, beginning at 2 p.m.

Below is a full list nominees.

Best Film

ADVERTISEMENT



“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“After Love” — Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli

“The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) *also written by Boaz Yakin

“Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” — Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul”

Animated Film

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines”

Director

“After Love” — Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” — Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” — Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion

“Titane” — Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

Adapted Screenplay

“Coda”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones — “Coda”

Renate Reinsve — “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan — “After Love”

Tessa Thompson — “Passing”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar — “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali — “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham — “Boiling Point”

Will Smith — “King Richard”

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley — “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose — “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd — “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”

Ruth Negga — “Passing”

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist — “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur — “Coda”

Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons — “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”

Original Score

“Being the Ricardos”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Power of the Dog”

Casting

“Boiling Point”

“Dune”

“The Hand of God”

“King Richard”

“West Side Story”

Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Editing

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Summer of Soul”

Production Design

“Cyrano”

“Dune” –

“The French Dispatch”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“Nightmare Alley”

Make Up & Hair

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Sound

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“West Side Story”

Special Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

British Short Animation

“Affairs of the Art”

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons”

“Night of the Living Dread”

British Short Film

“The Black Cop”

“Femme”

“The Palace”

“Stuffed”

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee”

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee