Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to carry out a fresh survey of people with disabilities in a run-up to Back to Village 4.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey has been necessitated after the government decided to distribute aids among the people with disabilities during Back to Village 4.0

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that Commissioner of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda has instructed the Executive Director of the Rehabilitation Council to compile the data about people with disabilities.

“There is a non-availability of concrete data regarding the number of Divyagjans (persons with disabilities in the UT and the kind of disabilities they suffer from,” said the minutes of the meeting held recently by the commissioner secretary of social welfare.

In addition to gathering basic information regarding the number and types of disabilities, the concerned officials have been instructed to follow up with all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) regarding the prompt issuing of all Unique Disability IDs (UDIDs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanda has also expressed displeasure that the Union Territory has not been able to take adequate advantage of the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme.

“ALIMCO has been holding camps in various areas and distributing assistive devices also, however, there has neither been regular reporting from them nor regular monitoring of their activities by the Social Welfare Department,” it said.

Executive Director of the Rehabilitation Council has been instructed to ensure monthly district-level data collection regarding the number of camps held by ALIMCO, the number of divyagjans identified along with the types of disabilities they are suffering from, and the number and kinds of assistive devices distributed.

Director Social Welfare Kashmir has been specifically asked to increase the number of camps held and assistive devices distributed by ALIMCO.

Pertinently, the administration on Monday announced that it will hold camps for persons with disabilities and distribute aids among them in its fourth phase of Back to Village.

Moreover, during the entire program, the administration will digitize the UDID cards of the persons with disabilities to make their process for getting benefits under various schemes hassle-free.