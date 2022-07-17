SRINAGAR, JULY 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha dedicated the 16th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the citizens who are working for the betterment of the society and nation building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Bhagidari, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Good Governance, Police-public Cooperation, Reviving Heritage, Women Entrepreneurs were among the focus areas of this month’s episode of Awaam ki Awaaz programme which was aired today on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the UT and also broadcast on DD Kashmir.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' provides perfect opportunity for new dreams: LG 4

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provides the perfect opportunity for new dreams, new resolve to bring about peace, prosperity and all-round progress in the country. As the cradle of civilization, we are determined to further enhance the country’s position at the world stage, the Lt Governor said.

He complimented the District level administrations for invoking the spirit of public-participation in the government working among the masses.

Noting that Jan Bhagidari has been transformed into a movement in J&K, the Lt Governor mentioned that District Budgam has ensured that the locals become equal stakeholders in strengthening the pillars of participatory governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Udhampur is promoting benefits of BEAMS EMPOWERMENT portal and District Kishtwar is becoming synonymous with Youth-Powered Padyatras. These initiatives are aimed at equipping the locals with information and bridging the gap between the administration and public, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also commended the employees of Power Development Department, PWD, Jal Shakti and all personnel associated with disaster management who defied the recent inclement weather and ensured round the clock services and operations.

The Lt Governor acknowledged the indispensable efforts of the Water Heroes of Baramulla, including Mohammad Ramzan Wani, Abdul Ahad Reshi, Mushtaq Ahmed Dar, Riyaz Ahmed Mir, Ashraf Wani and Abdul Hameed Tantre who ensured water supply to 25 villages despite flash floods.

There are many such officers and employees of the administration who are working round the clock with the resolve to serve the people. We acknowledge their dedication towards service; the work being done by them reflects their values and high ideals, added the Lt Governor.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' provides perfect opportunity for new dreams: LG 5

While enlisting government’s endeavours for promoting entrepreneurship and harnessing demographic dividend, the Lt Governor said, J&K has emerged as the top performer in the ranking of UTs for dynamic change in the ecosystem of Startups. Through the new industrial policy, we are focusing on developing the start up ecosystem in the districts as well, he added.

100% banking facilities in all the villages is helping us to bring the remote villages closer to the markets of Delhi and Mumbai, he further added.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of women entrepreneurs from J&K who are inspiring other women folks with their resolve, efforts and achievements.

Saima Khan’s technology institute ‘Step in’, Madiha Talat’s ‘Shirin Aromatics’ and Malika Shah’s brand of herbal products have become synonymous with self-reliance, women entrepreneurship and empowerment, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor noted that Geetika Kohli’s institute on soft skill training and Payal Sharma’s start up named ‘JK Aromatic Herbs’ are some of the shining examples of women empowerment, creative power and the very essence of excellence and leadership.

Referring to the suggestions received from Sankarshan Sharma and Akarshit Sharma from Jammu regarding provision of coaching facilities for recently launched Agnipath scheme in the armed forces, the Lt Governor instructed the Mission Youth and District Administrations to provide necessary facilities to all the youths preparing for Agniveer recruitment through various training programs and facilities initiated by the government.

The Lt Governor thanked Umang Sharma from Jammu for invoking the contributions of the illustrious mathematicians of ancient India. She has suggested that life, accomplishments, and affect of such great personalities in shaping modern mathematics and astronomy should be taught in schools for a minimum of an hour per week.

The Lt Governor also shared the suggestions of Syed Aijaz Kashani from Srinagar and Baramulla’s Aaqib Tantray for promoting the culture of community policing as an effective medium of synergy between the people and the police.

Replying to an issue raised by Anantnag’s Rayees Ahmad Bhat pertaining to the garbage disposal in rural areas, the Lt Governor underscored the government’s efforts to ensure Garbage Disposal Management in the villages through Jan-Bhagidari and directed rural development to examine the issue of setting up compost units.

On Mushtaq Ahmad Wani’s suggestion on revival and landscaping of water bodies in Budgam, the Lt Governor said that Rural Development Department, elected public representatives and district administrations are working together to keep the water bodies clean and more people, volunteers, youth should join the movement.

The Lt Governor also shared insights received from Ganderbal’s Sheikh Minhaj and Kishtwar’s Hakim Singh for preparing a roadmap for identifying the young talent across the genres of performing arts and providing them with the right platform to harness their capabilities, and establishing a special cell in educational institutions through which all the villagers can be informed about government schemes.

The Lt Governor paid homage to all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident of flash-flood near Shri Amarnathji Cave last week.

The Lt Governor also expressed gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Police Forces, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, SASB, Civil Administration and all personnel, officials, local volunteers and other stakeholders associated with disaster management who, with great urgency and dedication completed the rescue operation in difficult conditions to save precious lives.