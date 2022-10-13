Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a revised rate list of milk and milk products In a bid to prevent overcharging.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the new rate list, cow milk (loose form boiled) having 3 to 3.5% fat shall be sold at Rs 45 per liter. Curd standard will be sold at Rs 55 per kg. The price of one kilo of dry Kashmiri Paneer (tchaman) has been fixed at Rs 250.

'Aum Dud, Zamut Dud, tchaman’: Here is a revised rate list of milk, other products issued by J&K government 3

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me under Essential Commissiodites Act, I Dr. Adbul Salam Mir, director, food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department Kashmir hereby revised refix the rates f fresh milk in the loose form(boiled) and its by products,” reads the notification.